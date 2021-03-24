STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Damsels in ripped jeans fight back

With no signs of hashtags such as #RippedJeansTwitter or #GreetingsFromMyNakedKnee slowing down, we ask Hyderabadi girls what they had to say about this issue 
 

Published: 24th March 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Even a week after Uttarkhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat comment about ‘ripped jeans paving the way for ‘societal breakdown and is a result of the bad example parents set for children’, the Twitter war on him seems unabated. Women are up in their arms against his comments.

With no signs of hashtags such as #RippedJeansTwitter or #GreetingsFromMyNakedKnee slowing down, we ask Hyderabadi girls what they had to say about this issue. This is what they said, while sending us photographs where they are looking glorious in their ripped jeans and are ripping apart those who believe distressed jeans are the root cause of all evil. 

“I am a quadragenarian and I wear confidence on my shoulders and power in my feet with these ripped jeans!  
— Dr.Rumana Sinha Sehgal, Karmaveer Chakra, Mrs India Universe 2017, Mrs Universe 2018 Successful, Hyderabad

It’s about buying the clothes thay reflects who you’re, flatter you, and putting them together in a harmonious way. Let’s wear clothes that are forbidden and walk the path towards emanicipation. 
Priyanka Patra,  MTech student

I wear what is comfortable and trendy. Ripped jeans is also a style, like a sleeveless or a cold shoulder outfit. It is ridiculous to attribute the so-called degradation of culture with a piece of clothing like this
— Haripriya D, software professional

We do not need your silly stereotypical views on what to wear and what to do. I cannot believe we are still fighting about this matter in this day and era!  — Falguni Lalwani, student

It’s high time we rip apart toxic patriarchy. A piece of cloth doesn’t determine my character. We are those women who wear jeans of our choice, yet hold high values and respect others. — Sreenidhi Sreedhar, student

Frayed hems had their moment under  the sun but are now on their way out. Replacing them are the loose-fitting ripped jeans. They’re sure to be a staple in 2021 as an of-the-moment way to bring a laid-back quality to any look. Break the stereotype by wearing what you love — Sathwika Buram, celebrity fashion designer

We respect our family and friends and hold their opinions and values in high regard our lives. In this modern generation it’s easy to judge someone based on piece of clothing, while failing to see what a person actually is! It’s time to shatter the foundation of toxic patriarchy. Women should come out of that bubble dictated by outdated concepts. Let’s begin the battle by wearing ripped jeans of our choice
— Bindu Kulkarni, mom and blogger

Whether or not it trended on Twitter or a politician bashed it, my love for a comfortable pair of distressed or ripped jeans continues. We are in 2021 and we should be able to wear what we love — Soniya Akula, actor and emcee

