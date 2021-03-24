Despite govt order, OU to go ahead with exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Although the State government issued orders for the closure of educational institutes with immediate effect on Tuesday, Osmania University (OU) and Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) have decided to conduct their exams as per schedule.

The university said that all the ongoing supplementary/ regular examinations of all UG and PG courses would be conducted as per the schedule.The two universities have decided to go ahead with the examinations so as to prevent the students from losing an academic year.

The principals must strictly maintain all Covid-19 guidelines while conducting exams, like social distancing, wearing masks at all times and sanitisation of classrooms, toilets and other places of public utility, OU said in a press release on Tuesday.

The university is not inclined to postpone the examinations as more than 8,000 students are appearing for examinations, including students from district centres like Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy and Vikarabad.

Meanwhile, OU declared the results of undergraduate courses — BA, BBA, BCom and BSc (CBCS) II and IV Semester — for which examinations were held in January/February-2021.

