STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Kashmir is a perfect workation spot for Hyd techies’

We would encourage tourists, especially from the IT sector of the city to visit the state

Published: 24th March 2021 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  In a bid to attract Telangana tourists, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department on Tuesday launched a grand roadshow in Hyderabad.  After the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, followed by the Covid-induced lockdown in the country, Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism sector had been hit badly. However, J&K hotel and tour associations, who were in the city on Tuesday claim that the situation has improved drastically and J&K likely to see more footfall of tourists in future. 

Stating that Telangana which is among the top three states in the country which gets highest tourist footfall to J&K, Javed Bakshi, director, Sheri Kashmir International Convention Complex (SKICC) told Express, that in the last few years there has been a sizeable increase in the tourists’ footfall from Telangana. “In the last few years there has been a more than 10 percent increase in tourists footfall from Telangana, which saw a slump due to Covid but we are hoping to see an upward trajectory in number soon.” He added that Telangana and Jammu have a lot in common, and tourists from the state would only feel at home visiting Jammu and Kashmir, which is rightly called Heaven on Earth.

Working in the paradise
Since the Covid pandemic, with many people working-from-home, Workation which combines business with leisure has become a new concept.  “The tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir is digitally advanced. We would encourage tourists, especially from the IT sector of the city to visit the state and work while enjoying the scenic beauty,” said Baskhi. “While taking proper precautions for Covid, several luxury and budget-friendly travel companies in J&K are providing workstation facilities to their tourists,” told a tourism agency owner, who was present at the event.

Increase in the demand 
Speaking to the Express, several city-based-travel agencies informed that demand for Jammu and Kashmir among the tourists had increased. “We are witnessing a huge increase in the demand for tour packages from the city to J&K not just in one season but throughout the year. While the devout are enquiring about Vaishno Devi and Amarnath Shrine packages, young tourists are going for eco-tourism including river rafting, paragliding, Jhelum cruises and luxury stays,”said Siraj Ansari, president of TOAT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp