Omega-3, dil ke vaastey!

HYDERABAD : Cardiovascular diseases are increasing by the day. Many suffer from high levels of Low-Density Lipoproteins (LDL) and Triglycerides which cause serious issues such as stroke, angina, heart failure, and heart attacks.

As the Greek physician Hippocrates said, “Let food be thy medicine, and let medicine be thy food,” the benefits of food cannot be ignored. Omega 3 fatty acids are the defences needed against the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases. Omega 3 fatty acids help in reducing the levels of Low-Density Lipoproteins (LDL) and Triglycerides and increase the level of High-Density Lipoproteins (HDL) which is beneficial for the heart.

Omega-3 fatty acids are an essential nutrient needed by the human body that can only be provided through the diet. “Omega-3 fatty acids are important components of the membranes that surround each cell in our body,” says Zeenath Fatima, chief nutritionist, Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Benefits of Omega-3 on health

Zeenath says that The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends eating one to two servings of seafood per week to:

Reduce the risk of heart problems and slow development of plaque in the arteries

Lowering triglycerides

Lessen the chance of sudden cardiac death in people with heart disease

Reduce the chance of abnormal heart rhythm

Reduce the likelihood of heart attack and stroke

Lower blood pressure

Lower risk of breast cancer and perhaps colorectal cancer

Lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and other problems with cognitive function

Lower risk of developing Age-related Macular degeneration (AMD)

Help relieve symptoms of dry eye disease

Help manage Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

Reasons to incorporate Omega-3 in our diet

Dr Jagmeet Madan, nutritionist and national president, Indian Dietetic Association gives five reasons.

A Happy Heart- According to scientific research, plant-based omega-3 ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) may play an important role in reducing the risk of heart disease.

The Good Fats- A source of essential fatty acids, compounds needed to maintain an ideal weight, optimal health, and normal physiological functions. The good fats are monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats.

Immunity Booster- As per FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right during Covid-19’ guidelines, plant-based omega-3 rich foods should be included to support a healthy immune system.

Healthy You- Research indicates that including omega-3 in your daily diet, may support brain health, heart health and healthy aging.

The all-rounder- Irrespective of whether you are a vegetarian or non-vegetarian, vegan or plant-forward, Omega-3s can be found and sourced from a variety of places. There are three forms of omega-3s. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and DHA Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) come from marine-based sources. Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) comes from plant-based sources

Skin benefits

Along with a healthy skincare regimen, getting essential nutrients is crucial to keeping the skin looking healthy and radiant. “Omega-3 fatty acids keep skin looking young, smooth and increase skin elasticity,” comments Dr V Krishna Deepika, clinical nutritionist/Dietician, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Kondapur. “Staying well hydrated along with an Omega-3 rich diet will moisturise skin, reduce dryness and maintain the health of the skin. It will minimise acne and redness after exposure to sunlight,” adds she. Deepika says that recommended intake is one to one and a half grams per day and should not exceed two grams per day. The deficiency of this may show symptoms such as rough skin and scaly and itchy rashes over the skin.

Foods high in Omega-3 Fatty acid

Fish and other seafood

Nuts and seeds (flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts)

Plant oils

Avocado

Excess intake may result in

n High Blood Sugar

n Low Blood Pressure

n Diarrhea n Acid Reflux

n Stroke n Vitamin A toxicity

n Insomnia

Matcha Avocado Walnut Smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup low-fat milk (or substitute non-dairy milk of choice)

2 tablespoons walnuts

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon matcha powder

12 fresh mint leaves

2 ice cubes 1 frozen banana

1/4 avocado

Method:

Blend all ingredients

