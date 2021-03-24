Omega-3, dil ke vaastey!

HYDERABAD : Cardiovascular diseases are increasing by the day. Many suffer from high levels of Low-Density Lipoproteins (LDL) and Triglycerides which cause serious issues such as stroke, angina, heart failure, and heart attacks.
As the Greek physician Hippocrates said, “Let food be thy medicine, and let medicine be thy food,” the benefits of food cannot be ignored. Omega 3 fatty acids are the defences needed against the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases. Omega 3 fatty acids help in reducing the levels of Low-Density Lipoproteins (LDL) and Triglycerides and increase the level of High-Density Lipoproteins (HDL) which is beneficial for the heart.
Omega-3 fatty acids are an essential nutrient needed by the human body that can only be provided through the diet. “Omega-3 fatty acids are important components of the membranes that surround each cell in our body,” says Zeenath Fatima, chief nutritionist, Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad.
Benefits of Omega-3 on health
Zeenath says that The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends eating one to two servings of seafood per week to:
- Reduce the risk of heart problems and slow development of plaque in the arteries
- Lowering triglycerides
- Lessen the chance of sudden cardiac death in people with heart disease
- Reduce the chance of abnormal heart rhythm
- Reduce the likelihood of heart attack and stroke
- Lower blood pressure
- Lower risk of breast cancer and perhaps colorectal cancer
- Lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and other problems with cognitive function
- Lower risk of developing Age-related Macular degeneration (AMD)
- Help relieve symptoms of dry eye disease
- Help manage Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)
Reasons to incorporate Omega-3 in our diet
Dr Jagmeet Madan, nutritionist and national president, Indian Dietetic Association gives five reasons.
- A Happy Heart- According to scientific research, plant-based omega-3 ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) may play an important role in reducing the risk of heart disease.
- The Good Fats- A source of essential fatty acids, compounds needed to maintain an ideal weight, optimal health, and normal physiological functions. The good fats are monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats.
- Immunity Booster- As per FSSAI’s ‘Eat Right during Covid-19’ guidelines, plant-based omega-3 rich foods should be included to support a healthy immune system.
- Healthy You- Research indicates that including omega-3 in your daily diet, may support brain health, heart health and healthy aging.
- The all-rounder- Irrespective of whether you are a vegetarian or non-vegetarian, vegan or plant-forward, Omega-3s can be found and sourced from a variety of places. There are three forms of omega-3s. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and DHA Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) come from marine-based sources. Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) comes from plant-based sources
Skin benefits
Along with a healthy skincare regimen, getting essential nutrients is crucial to keeping the skin looking healthy and radiant. “Omega-3 fatty acids keep skin looking young, smooth and increase skin elasticity,” comments Dr V Krishna Deepika, clinical nutritionist/Dietician, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Kondapur. “Staying well hydrated along with an Omega-3 rich diet will moisturise skin, reduce dryness and maintain the health of the skin. It will minimise acne and redness after exposure to sunlight,” adds she. Deepika says that recommended intake is one to one and a half grams per day and should not exceed two grams per day. The deficiency of this may show symptoms such as rough skin and scaly and itchy rashes over the skin.
Foods high in Omega-3 Fatty acid
- Fish and other seafood
- Nuts and seeds (flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts)
- Plant oils
- Avocado
Excess intake may result in
- n High Blood Sugar
- n Low Blood Pressure
- n Diarrhea n Acid Reflux
- n Stroke n Vitamin A toxicity
- n Insomnia
Matcha Avocado Walnut Smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 cup low-fat milk (or substitute non-dairy milk of choice)
- 2 tablespoons walnuts
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1 teaspoon matcha powder
- 12 fresh mint leaves
- 2 ice cubes 1 frozen banana
- 1/4 avocado
Method:
- Blend all ingredients
