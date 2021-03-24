Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : We are about to step in April and experience unbearable heat that can cause dehydration in the system or drying of the throat. And no cola or sips of water can quench that thirst. The electrolyte imbalance thus caused can throw even a healthy person off guard. Other than glucose and nariyal pani you can drink flavoured water prepared at home that is good not only for your thirst but also provides to your body the vital nutrients keeping it hydrated.

You don’t have to drink glasses of plain tasteless water instead you can relish a fruit drink that can b prepared quickly at home. Here’s what you need to make different glasses of fruit-flavoured water: Choose the fruit of your choice the jar, crush slightly for some juice to spurt. Add herb of your choice followed by ice cubes till they fill half of the container. Add water. Close the lid and stir a bit. Let it chill in the refrigerator for two hours. Pour in the glass, add a spoon of honey if you want it to taste sweet.

You can refrigerate the fruit water for two days. For that tangy flavour add two slices of lemon. Mint and rosemary taste best with red fruits. For cucumber water just add the slice in a pitcher followed by a few sprigs of mint leaves. Let it chill in the fridge for two hours. Nothing quenches summer thirst better than this. If you want to keep the entire affair really simple, just add cardamom pods or a spoonful of saunf and let it sit in the pitcher for at least two hours before you drink. Talking about the benefits, Hyderabad-based dietician and wellness expert Janani M shares, “This is a good solution to flush out the toxins from the body. However, the mixture shouldn’t be stored for long as the chemical properties of the same might change.”

Items and ingredients required

6 wide-mouthed glass jars

6 cups of ice cubes

2 lemons sliced

2 oranges sliced

1 large cup of chopped watermelon

1 large cup of chopped pineapple

1 bowl of strawberries

1 unpeeled cucumber cut lengthwise

Honey A wooden spoon

Mint l Basil l Rosemary

Coldwater

— Saima Afreen saima@newindianexpress @Sfreen