Free mentoring for women

The free online mentoring platform designed for women of all ages and backgrounds is to guide women in making informed choices in every phase of life. 

Published: 25th March 2021 07:30 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Beyond Mentoring, a one-to-one mentoring platform for women by the Hyderabad-based Beyond Pinks, is opening up its series of mentorship sessions this week, beginning today, March 25. The free online mentoring platform designed for women of all ages and backgrounds is to guide women in making informed choices in every phase of life. 

“We at Beyond Pinks aims to connect these women to the right mentor and bring positive influence and motivation to these women, thereby encouraging them to make informed choices. Beyond mentoring a free, also perhaps the first, online new-age mentoring programme designed to provide focused, immediate and topic-based mentoring to women of all age and background,” says Tanuja Abburi of Beyond Pinks which has started this programme.

Beyond Pinks is an all-women organisation that focusses towards building employability skills for women, thereby impacting every woman’s work, career and life. The focus on skilling and up-skilling the female workforce and women, who have dropped out of the workforce, thus helping companies bring more women back into the workforce and retain them.

The platform currently has 50+ mentors with an aim to have 500 by the end of 2021. The mentors are all professionals and experts in their field with about 20 years of experience in their respective fields. One hour absolutely confidential conversation between mentor and mentee is what they promise.    

How to register:

  • Check the website beyondpinks.ai/ online
  • Find the mentor you want 
  • Register online
  • Book the slot for free

