STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC gets 650 more auto tippers

The allotment of autos is purely based on the number of uncovered areas in each circle.

Published: 25th March 2021 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC will launch as many as 650 Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) on March 25 to cover newly formed areas in all 30 circles under the civic body. Presently, there are 2,500 SATs running in the city. The new vehicles will be provided with a partition for carrying wet and dry waste separately, as well as a provision for hazardous waste collection. All the autos will be equipped with public address systems. Each auto will be covering 600 households.

The allotment of autos is purely based on the number of uncovered areas in each circle. The procurement of vehicles is under the Driver cum Owner scheme, in which 10 per cent of the cost of the vehicle is borne by the beneficiary and the remaining 90 per cent is raised through loans from banks with a repayment option of 72 months. The initiative has increased the collection efficiency of waste from 3,500 tonnes in 2016 to 4,500 tonnes in 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swachh Auto Tippers GHMC
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp