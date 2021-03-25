STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Soon, astronauts could grow veggies in outer space: University of Hyderabad and NASA study

The lead authors said that the bacterial strains might possess "biotechnologically useful genetic determinants that may help plants to grow in extreme places where resources are minimal"

Published: 25th March 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad University (File Photo)

University of Hyderabad (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers from the School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) characterized four strains of bacteria isolated from the International Space Station (ISS) that could help plants withstand stressful conditions in space.

During the deep-space missions, astronauts carry processed puree packets and cans for their survival. Now the astronauts can grow some of their food, experts have said.

The researchers from UoH discovered that new bacterial strains from different locations aboard the ISS flights may help in creating the 'fuel' to help plants withstand such stressful situations. The bacterial strains belonging to the family Methylobacteriaceae were isolated from different locations aboard the ISS across two consecutive flights. While one strain was identified as Methylorubrum rhodesianum, the other three were previously undiscovered and belonged to a novel species.

Genetic analyses revealed them to be closely related to Methylobacterium indicum. The researchers named the novel species as Methylobacterium ajmalii, in honour of the renowned Indian biodiversity scientist Dr Ajmal Khan, former Professor at Annamalai University.

The genome analysis of Methylobacterium ajmalii strains revealed the presence of genes that are involved in promoting plant growth.

Commenting on the discovery and based on the genomic data, the lead authors said that the strains might possess "biotechnologically useful genetic determinants that may help plants to grow in extreme places where resources are minimal".

However, further experimental validations are being done to prove that it could, indeed, be a potential game-changer for space farming. These research findings are a collaborative effort of three organizations from the USA.

The research teams were led by Dr. Kasthuri Venkateswaran, NASA's JPL, and CC Wang WorldQuant Initiative for Quantitative Prediction and Professor Appa Rao Podile from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) with expertise on plant growth promoting bacteria and plant microbiome and Dr Ramprasad CSIR-pool scientist.

The authors are looking forward to more exciting discoveries in collaboration with NASA’s JPL, UoH said in a release on Thursday. This work was published in a recent issue of Frontiers of Microbiology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Hyderabad NASA Intrnational Space Station
India Matters
USD (Photo | AP)
Money key to reverse COVID-19 pandemic losses for poor: Report
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp