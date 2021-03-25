STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tobacco + TB, lethal for lungs

In all, 28.6% of all adults in India consume tobacco in some form or the other, with tobacco use contributing to 38%  of TB deaths.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Several studies indicate the nature of the link between tobacco use and TB - weakened immunity, more harm to the lungs, increased morality, chances of re-occurrence and a higher risk of contracting the infection are some of the major problems smokers suffering from TB face.

In all, 28.6% of all adults in India consume tobacco in some form or the other, with tobacco use contributing to 38%  of TB deaths. Clearly, tobacco use affects TB outcomes and there has been growing concern that smokers/tobacco consumers are at a higher risk of infection. On World Tuberculosis Day Dr Vikas Maurya, Pulmonologist tells us more about it:

Why tobacco users should be mindful of TB?
Weakened immunity, more harm to the lungs, increased morality, chances of re-occurrence and a higher risk of contracting the infection are some of the major problems’ smokers suffering from TB face. In addition, it has been observed that tobacco use can activate latent tuberculosis in people as well as increase chances of death and disability in those who already have active tuberculosis.

What further steps can be taken to prevent tobacco-related TB cases?
While in the past India has seen collaborative activities being undertaken by the RNTCP (now NTEP) and the tobacco control program - initiatives focused on delivering targeted, coordinated, and integrated interventions for tobacco control, the country does need to take more concrete steps. TB and tobacco control health workers need to be cross-trained. TB patients’ tobacco use should be registered, and they should be offered counselling and treatment to help fight the habit. In areas where TB services are delivered, smoke-free policies should be encouraged. The tobacco interventions (5 ‘A’s and the 5 ‘R’s) should be integrated into the TB control program and smoking cessation procedures through PAL (the Practical Approach to Lung Health) should be implemented. 
 
How India’s youth can be made privy to the link between TB and tobacco?
Mass media awareness campaigns need to be undertaken by government-led institutions – highlighting the connect between TB and tobacco use. By ensuring that relevant messaging is in the public domain, conducting large scale media advocacy – behaviour will be influenced. The change will be gradual but ensuring visibility and awareness will complement the concentrated efforts of tobacco and TB control in India. For example, the mass media campaigns, ‘dhoomrpaan padega mehenga’, ‘The Child-STOP Smoking’ advertisement, the ‘India - Anti-tobacco campaign: Shadow’, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s ‘Cough’ initiative –and even the disclaimers which appear during movies have been effective in reinforcing messaging, indirectly and directly affecting the cognitive and emotional responses of people, facilitating behaviour change slowly.

Even the latest, “End Tobacco to Eliminate TB: Communication Toolkit”, launched by public health organisation Vital Strategies in collaboration with the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and The International Union Against TB and Lung Disease (The Union), is an extensive collection of resources, creatives, and guidelines to drive social sharing campaigns on TB-tobacco.

