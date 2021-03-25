University of Hyderabad to conduct emergency drills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will conduct mock drills of the health emergency response system on its campus over the next few days. It will also work with the School of Medical Sciences to institute a public health surveillance system as per the WHO and ICMR protocols.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile said he can understand the anxiety of the students caused by the surge in Covid-19 cases and the TS government’s decision to close educational institutions. Students, who want to return home, can do so and the university will do everything possible to facilitate the continuation of academic activities online, he said.