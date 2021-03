By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old businessman was found dead under suspicious circumstances near an under-construction building in Bachupally. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and have started investigation.

Rella Kiran Kumar, a resident of Pragati Nagar, was into the business of building false ceilings. Since the last few days, he was at the building in Kausalya colony. On Wednesday, he was found dead on the premises by the workers, who then alerted the police.