Centre won't fund Hyderabad's Strategic Nala Development Project: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Minister of State for Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri made it clear that it was not feasible for the Centre to give funds to augment the drainage system in urban local bodies in the State and also for Strategic Nala Development Project (SNDP) in Hyderabad.

In reply to a question raised by TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Puri said that the Telangana government had requested, vide three communications, to provide financial assistance for implementation of various sewerage and septage management projects of Urban Local Bodies (ULB), development of sewer network infrastructure for liquid waste collection at Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration and SNDP.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) supplements the infrastructure development efforts of States in the sectors of water supply, sewerage and septage management, etc. through its flagship missions from time to time.

Sewerage and Septage management is one of the priority sectors of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme of the Ministry, launched in 2015 in 500 selected cities across the country.

Twelve towns/cities of Telangana, including GHMC, have been selected under AMRUT, for which, SAAPs amounting to Rs 1,666.26 crore was approved by this Ministry for the entire Mission period.

"As on date, entire Central outlay available under AMRUT has already been allocated among the States/Union Territories and no untied fund is available under the Mission. Therefore, it was not feasible to support the proposal of government of Telangana under AMRUT," the Minister replied.