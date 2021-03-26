STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad's Osmania General Hospital treats 62-year-old woman with rare tumour

The doctors advised her a CT scan of the abdomen which showed up a huge tumour in the liver that had occupied three-fourth of the liver.  

Osmania General Hospital

Osmania General Hospital (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors at Osmania General Hospital successfully treated a 62-year-old woman suffering from an extremely rare Doege-Potter Syndrome (DPS) associated with a tumour in the liver. This is probably the first case of the rare syndrome in India and is among only a handful in the world. 

The woman, Khairunnisa Begum, a resident of Kishan Bagh near Bahadurpura, had dangerously low blood sugar level - below 40mg/dL caused due to the rare syndrome, when she was admitted to the hospital’s Department of Surgical Gastroenterology on February 3. 

The doctors advised her a CT scan of the abdomen which showed up a huge tumour in the liver that had occupied three-fourth of the liver. A team of doctors operated upon the woman and successfully removed the large tumour from her liver on March 12.

The complex surgery lasted for 10 hours. After the surgery, the woman’s blood sugar levels stabilised and she was discharged on Thursday after consultation by Dr Ch Madhusudhan, Professor and Head of Surgical Gastroenterology. The treatment would have cost around Rs 20 lakh in a private hospital. 

