STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

MAUD minister KT Rama Rao flags off 325 Swachh autos for garbage collection in Hyderabad

The 650 new SATs will add to the fleet of 2,500 existing SATs and be provided in all the 30 circles of  the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Published: 26th March 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao, along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, hands over 325 Swachh Auto Tippers to beneficiaries, in Hyderabad, on Thursday

IT Minister KT Rama Rao, along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, hands over 325 Swachh Auto Tippers to beneficiaries, in Hyderabad, on Thursday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao, along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, flagged off 325 of the total 650 new Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) on Thursday that will be used for garbage collection in Hyderabad.

The 650 new SATs will add to the fleet of 2,500 existing SATs and be provided in all the 30 circles of  the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).  

The new SATs have a capacity of 1.5 tonnes, which is higher than the earlier ones that could only contain 850 kg. The SATs are provided with a partition to carry wet and dry waste separately, and a provision to carry hazardous waste.

The procurement of these vehicles is under the driver-cum-owner scheme in which 10 per cent of the SAT’s cost is borne by the beneficiary, who is a rag picker, while the remaining 90 per cent is borne by the GHMC

In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in Greater Hyderabad limits, Rama Rao asked GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to take up a special sanitation drive in the city.

Amid concerns of a second wave of Coronavirus, the Minister asked the sanitation workers to work more efficiently as they did during the lockdown last year.

Meanwhile, the Mayor instructed the Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOHs) to monitor sanitation and check the hygienic conditions in hotels and restaurants in the city. Gadwal wants to enhance the efficiency of garbage collection in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Swachh Auto Swachh Auto Tippers Gadwal Vijayalaxmi Hyderabad autos
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp