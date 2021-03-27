Business as usual despite Bharat Bandh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bharat Bandh called by the farmer’s union protesting against the Centre’s farm laws had no major impact on normal life in Hyderabad on Friday. Partial shutdowns were witnessed in some areas of the city, including Old City, Jeedimetla and Begumbazar. “We did not force people to shut down and yet we got a good response,” said Kiran Vissa, a social activist working for farmer issues.