STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

CAG report: Construction of four-star business-class hotel in Hyderabad's Gachibowli hits roadblock

Improper project management led to a recurring annual loss of revenue of about Rs 2.50 crore to the NITHM besides depriving employment opportunities to its students.

Published: 27th March 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management

National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 13th floor of the under-construction building in Gachibowli that was supposed to be developed as a 'four-star business-class hotel', in collaboration with the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM), came to a halt due to the improper project management by the NITHM, pointed out the CAG report.

This led to a recurring annual loss of revenue of about Rs 2.50 crore to the NITHM besides depriving employment/training opportunities to its students. The CAG report pointed out that NITHM did not appoint a Project Coordinator to monitor the project.

The CAG report also leveled blame against the state government which stated in its reply that obtaining requisite statutory approvals from GHMC and other authorities was the responsibility of the developer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management Gachibowli
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp