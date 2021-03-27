CAG report: Construction of four-star business-class hotel in Hyderabad's Gachibowli hits roadblock

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 13th floor of the under-construction building in Gachibowli that was supposed to be developed as a 'four-star business-class hotel', in collaboration with the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM), came to a halt due to the improper project management by the NITHM, pointed out the CAG report.

This led to a recurring annual loss of revenue of about Rs 2.50 crore to the NITHM besides depriving employment/training opportunities to its students. The CAG report pointed out that NITHM did not appoint a Project Coordinator to monitor the project.

The CAG report also leveled blame against the state government which stated in its reply that obtaining requisite statutory approvals from GHMC and other authorities was the responsibility of the developer.