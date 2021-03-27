Chuck the chai and embrace Usha Paana Chikitsa

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

HYDERABAD: If you have been doing head rotation in yoga, thinking it would lead to a flexible neck, stop right there, warns yoga expert. Shanmukha Shiva Chandra. He says that it leads to bones rupture under skull. “Our head weighs five kg. Beware while doing the wrong exercises,” he says.He is currently running a campaign called “Health Education first” and the book released two weeks ago is part of this mission.

Based in Madhapur, Hyderabad, Shanmukha is a renowned international yoga therapist who has been teaching yoga for 10 years India and abroad. Having worked in for five years of service at Changi Business Park teaching employees of leading companies’ employees from JP Morgan, Nestle, Standard Chartered Bank, Citi Bank, IBM, Sonata, Olam, Jurong International, National Geographic Channel at One North, Singapore, he says that he has helped thousands of employees came with neck pain, back pain, sciatica and obesity.

Ancient Yogic Routine, a 200-page book a result of 15 years of research of his yoga guru Subramanyam, gives complete information on overall health. G.B.K Rao, Chairman of Pragati Resorts and a health exponent himself, has ordered 1,500 copies of the book. The book has advise on asanas, other yogic concepts and proven advise on cure and prevention of disorders. It also enlists the benefits of millets, of each vegetable and fruit besides the efficacy of yogasanas. Here, he gives us top ten suggestions for our readers.

Usha paana chikitsa: Usha Paana Chikitsa is a 5,000 year-old practice considered as an ancient Ayurvedic/Yogic practice, which used sages and yogis of India followed to wash out the alimentary canal – from mouth to anus. It expels accumulated toxins and helps towards purifying the whole body. It helps immensely to cure hundreds of known and unknown disorders diseases from root level naturally, becomes a preparation towards starting a fresh and tension free day.

Practice:Drink one litre of warm water every morning in less than two minutes in one or two gulps, almost flooding your throat with water. It may be little tough for the beginners. Start with two glasses after few days to weeks reach up to four glasses. This scientific practice offers tremendous pressure from intestine to colon, helps for easy motion, with twice urination in less than 30 minutes, nine metres of alimentary canal gets cleaned up. It prevents 120 cancers by hydrating 100 trillion cells inside the body, prevents brain strokes and heart attacks by cleaning the plaque build-up, reduces several known and unknown inflammations, gradually turns body from acidic to nearer alkaline / healthy state. We can keep our bodies in serviced condition for next 24 hours, its a great feeling to experience internal freshness every morning.

Warm water sips: According to Ayurveda, warm water is sharp and clean water. It penetrates into 100 trillion cells easily, which helps to repair and rejuvenate from foundational level. Ingested warm water goes out of the body in less than 30 to 45 minutes, in the form sweat, urine and stool, offers natural detoxification, by flushing away all the accumulated toxins and waste. Helps to improve ones overall metabolism, reduces acidic effects, prevents gall stones, spleen stones, tonsil stones, gall bladder stones, kidney stones, bladder stones and gout).

Microyoga: Sukshmavyayama helps to warm up the body with simple stretches, it’s a safe way to get into yoga asanas practice, 6 to 100 years of people can practice safely. Details of three warm- up sequences on yogachromium website.

To cure and prevent neck pain: Never practice head rotation as it leads to bones rupture under skull, as our five kilograms head does damage, we have only three standard stretches lateral strengthens side neck muscles, twist helps to flexible and reduces accumulated fats and head raises helps to flexible cervical spine.

Sun salutations: 12 poses, considered as traditional fat burner exercise, engages 650 muscles of the body in every pose, brings co-operation and co-ordination between various systems of the body.

Pranayamas: Helps to improve lungs capacity, brings down one’s breath rate to healthy numbers and increases life span, life span is solely depending on breaths, example: Kapalabhati clears the blockages from the nostrils and anulom-viloma brings balance between heat and cold nostrils.

Therapy poses: helps to cure back, neck, sciatica pain and many other disorders by balancing muscular and skeletal systems.



Sipping water: Drink water slowly so that more saliva enters your stomach, natural neutralization takes place, then no burping, bloating, indigestion and gastritis etc.

Nutritious food: Eat wide variety of foods in carbohydrates 14, proteins 12 and fats 8, even wide variety of vegetables, fruits and herbal teas.

Walking: Improves the functioning of second heart of your body which are calf muscles, every day 30 minutes would help for good blood circulation and heart health.



