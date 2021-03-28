Dating fraud: Man duped of Rs 41 lakh, two arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested two Uttar Pradesh natives for posting advertisements in dating websites and cheating a Hyderabad resident of Rs 41,50,000. The arrested, Kaushal Chaudhary, 30, and Umesh Yadav, 21, lured people into joining dating service syndicates run by them. They posted ads on social media to trap people.

According to the police, a resident of Secunderabad lodged a complaint stating that the accused robbed him of a large sum of money. He had contacted the accused after seeing their ad, after which the duo trapped him with the help of a few women from West Bengal and collected Rs 41.50 lakh from him on different instances.

In order to make their customers believe the ruse, the accused, along with their associates Janta Vishwas and Aman Varma, used to arrange calls from ladies from West Bengal and make the customers deposit the amount in the name of hotel security, adult toys etc. Once the customers deposited the amounts, they would not respond to their calls.