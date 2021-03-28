STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Dating fraud: Man duped of Rs 41 lakh, two arrested

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested two Uttar Pradesh natives for posting advertisements in dating websites and cheating a Hyderabad resident of Rs 41,50,000.

Published: 28th March 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested two Uttar Pradesh natives for posting advertisements in dating websites and cheating a Hyderabad resident of Rs 41,50,000. The arrested, Kaushal Chaudhary, 30, and Umesh Yadav, 21, lured people into joining dating service syndicates run by them. They posted ads on social media to trap people. 

According to the police, a  resident of Secunderabad lodged a complaint stating that the accused robbed him of a large sum of money. He had contacted the accused after seeing their ad, after which the duo trapped him with the help of a few women from West Bengal and collected Rs 41.50 lakh from him on different instances.   

In order to make their customers believe the ruse, the accused, along with their associates Janta Vishwas and Aman Varma, used to arrange calls from ladies from West Bengal and make the customers deposit the amount in the name of hotel security, adult toys etc. Once the customers deposited the amounts, they would not respond to their calls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fraud Hyderabad crime Cyber Crime
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp