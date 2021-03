By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fire broke out in at least five transport godowns at Bahadurpura in the early hours of Saturday. Though no casualties have been reported, property worth a huge value has been gutted in the fire.

Station Fire Office Chandulal Baradari G Venkateshwar Reddy said the fire, which started at midnight, could have initially started in one godown and spread to others. It was completely put off by 3 pm on Saturday.