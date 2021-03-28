STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad bank staffer steals elderly man’s debit card, held

Published: 28th March 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bank employee, who stole an 82-year-old man’s debit card and bought a gold chain worth Rs 1.90 lakh, was arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing of Rachakonda police on Saturday. The police also arrested the accused’s accomplice.  

According to the police, Gotukula Nagaraju, a relationship manager at a private bank, came in contact with the victim when the latter visited the bank to open a Demat account. Nagaraju would frequently visit the victim’s home to assist him in operating the Demat account and managing shares. 

During one of these visits in 2018, he noticed an envelope containing a debit card along with its PIN number, and stole it. After two years, assuming that the victim might have forgotten about his debit card, Nagaraju decided to use it. He, along with his friend Pothuganti Kishan, went to a gold shop at Habsiguda and bought a chain worth `1.9 lakh by submitting fake address and phone numbers at the shop. After the purchase, they also erased the company logo engraved on the chain to avoid being caught.

