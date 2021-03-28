STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad cop faces double whammy while probing drunken-driving

By PTI

HYDERABAD: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) was seriously injured when a taxi hit him at Nizampet here while he was probing into a case of drunken-driving, police said on Sunday.

The ASI had reached the spot after getting information that two people -- a Home Guard and a woman - were injured after they were knocked down by an alleged drunken car driver in another incident, they said.

Both the incidents happened on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when a police team was involved in checking drunken-driving, they said.

According to a senior police official, the team asked a man driving a car to stop it while approaching the checking point.

But, the person took the vehicle in reverse, tried to flee and in the process hit the Home Guard and the woman on the road.

Then, the driver came to a halt after ramming into a signboard, he said.

Police took the car driver to the local police station for a breathalyser test when it was confirmed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, the ASI, after having been alerted, visited the scene when the taxi driver hit him.

But this driver was not drunk, the official said, adding that the ASI was hospitalised in a critical condition.

The car driver who was drunk and the taxi driver who was not were taken into custody, he further said.

