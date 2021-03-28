Telangana to restore well in Saidanima tomb

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A historical well, claimed to be built in the Nizam era, on the premises of Saidanima tomb in the Tank Bund area has been in a dilapidated state for a long time now. Fortunately, the State government is planning to take up its restoration. The well once used to supply drinking water, but is now just a dumping ground, said Twitter user Syed Meraj Nawab, on a post tagging MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar. Kumar responded to the tweet, saying, “We will take it up.” The State government had recently embarked upon large-scale restoration of stepwells and historical wells in Telangana.

A historical well, which was built in the Nizam era on the premises of Saidanima tomb in Secunderabad, in a dilapidated state

Tomb cries for help

Syed Meraj Nawab provided information on the condition of the Saidanima tomb as well. “The structure’s poor state can be attributed to the irresponsible management of the tomb by a person who was wrongly appointed by the Waqf Board as its mutawali (caretaker),” he said. The Saidanima tomb, which was built over 130 years ago, is covered with layers of black deposit, presumably from pollution caused by heavy traffic in the area.

Heritage activists, meanwhile, are appreciative of the efforts of the State government in restoring stepwells and water bodies across Telangana. In addition to the restoration of the dilapidated well, they want the government to take up the restoration of the Saidanima tomb as well.