COVID-19 restrictions to affect Ramzan business at Hyderabad's Charminar

HYDERABAD: The decision to not allow any celebration of festivals in Telangana due to the spurt in COVID-19 cases was much needed. However, vendors at Charminar feel that the decision will pile on their misery as they record most of their business during the Ramzan season.

After last year's lockdown and the subsequent slump in business, traders were looking forward to the upcoming holy month, when the vicinity of Charminar turns into a night market for a month. For these vendors, who feel they have been dealt a poor hand because of the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project, Ramzan is the only time for accruing a part of their profits for the year.

"Last year we lost 90 per cent of our business due to COVID. We hoped that this year would be better. I don’t know what I will do now," said Mohammed Fayaz, a vendor who sells an assortment of jewellery near Charminar. Like Fayaz, around 400-500 vendors are now at a loss.

Abood Aslam, the proprietor of Nimrah Cafe and Bakery, told The New Indian Express that in the last six months the business of his widely popular cafe had improved largely. However, with cases increasing, sales have again gone down.

Abood Aslam, the proprietor of Nimrah Cafe and Bakery, said that he is with the government on the decision of imposing restrictions. "We just have to survive this disease. Profits can come later," he said