Drunk man knocks down two cops with vehicle in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police and a traffic homeguard suffered serious injuries in the wee hours of Sunday, after a man, in an inebriated state, hit them with his car during a drunken-driving check under the KPHB police limits.

Both the policemen have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The injured ASI, Mahipal Reddy, works at the KPHB police station, while the homeguard, Prahlad, is attached to a traffic police station. The incident occurred at Nizampet, shortly after traffic police officials detained a car, and performed breathaliser test on its driver Srujan.

They found that his blood alcohol level was very high. While the police were serving him the challan, Srujan reversed his car, and hit another car in the process.

A scuffle broke out between Srujan and the driver of the other car, Aslam. Soon, ASI Mahipal Reddy and other officials rushed to the spot. Aslam, who was also drunk, hit them with his car, injuring the two officials.

While Srujan and Aslam were arguing with each other, the traffic personnel alerted the KPHB police, seeking immediate assistance.

"ASI Mahipal Reddy and other officials rushed to the spot. While he was inquiring about the mishap, Aslam drove his car forward and hit the two policemen. Reddy suffered serious injuries to his head and collapsed on the ground. His health condition is serious," said KPHB Inspector S Laxmi Narayana.

The KPHB police have registered cases under various charges, including attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and drunken driving. Both Aslam and Srujan have been detained.