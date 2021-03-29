Hyderabad: Three arrested for murder of fruit vendor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hayatnagar police arrested three persons on Sunday for the murder of a fruit vendor. The accused are Pisati Sandeep Reddy (28), Pisati Udhay Kiran Reddy, and Attapuram Srikanth Reddy (30).

According to the police, Sandeep, Udhay and Srikanth went to Sri Druga Bar near Hayathnagar three days ago. After the bar closed, Sandeep went to a belt shop to buy beer.

Meanwhile, one Subash, who was working at the shop of fruit vendor Madhusudhan Reddy, came to the same belt shop for buying liquor. Sandeep asked Subash to give him Rs 720 in cash so that he could pay for the beer, and promised that he would get him money from an ATM.

After Subash gave him the money, both of them went to the RTC bus depot. But, Sandeep said that since no ATM was working there, he would pay the amount next day. Irate, Subash snatched Sandeep's bike and took it to Madusudhan’s fruit shop, saying that he would return it once Sandeep paid him back.

Sandeep called the other accused and went to the fruit shop, where they argued with Madhusudhan and assaulted him with sticks. In the incident, he suffered serious head injuries and died on he spot.