300 women discuss leadership roles 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 300 young women took part in the interactive webinar which featured esteemed women speakers: Hari Chandana Dasari (IAS), Rema Rajeshwari (IPS), Padmashree awardee Dr.Manjula Anagani, and Shweta Kothari who shared their leadership experience and lessons with the participants recently. The practical session led by Hari Chandana Dasari, IAS Collector and District Magistrate in Narayanpet, Telangana highlighted the significance of developing courage, commitment, confidence and creativity (or, the 4 Cs of success) and the important role of this development towards becoming a good leader. She also emphasised on the importance of deleting phrases such as “Am I capable of doing that” from your dictionary.

The event was the fourth and final webinar on ‘Sustaining Women in Leadership Roles’ as part of their month-long campaign hosted observing International Women’s Day by the Hyderabad-based Youngistaan Foundation in partnership with Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge (TASK), Indian School of Business (ISB), Telangana Police and Women’s Safety Wing. In the first session of this webinar, Rema Rajeshwari, IPS District Police Chief discussed at length the crucial role of being prepared and committed to consistent hard work and innovation to make our mark in the desired career, constantly improve our skills and importantly, focusing on becoming a professional without creating gender segregated careers in our minds.

Equipped with decades of experience, Dr Manjula Anagani, emphasised on the innate leadership skills of women and said, “When we’re accepted as leaders at home, why aren’t we accepted as leaders outside? Be mindful, be inclusive, and be interested in creating an environment around you that respects the diversity within yourself.” Sri Chandana, a student pursuing her bachelors in Government Degree College said, “This was a powerful programme. The experiences of these 16 speakers may help us to make the right decisions in our life. We need more sessions like these in the coming future.”