5, including teen, drown in separate incidents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Holi celebrations ended on a tragic note for a teenager Kaushik (15) who drowned in an abandoned quarry at Jagathgirigutta on Monday. Meanwhile, four other people drowned in separate incidents at Shabad, Pahadishareef, Keesara and in Pudur of Vikarabad district.

Police said Kaushik, after celebrating Holi, went to a quarry at Mithila Nagar along with his friends. While washing off the colors, he accidentally slipped and fell in the quarry. As he couldn’t swim, he drowned.

At Shabad, E Sai Kumar (21), a driver by profession, drowned in the Pedda Cheruvu, while taking a bath in the lake.

At Keesara, P Ramu (24) who went to swim in the Cheeryal lake along with his friends Raju and Karthik, went into the deep waters and drowned. In the other two incidents also, the victims had gone for a swim and drowned, the police said.