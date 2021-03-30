STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aloe vera for the ‘holi’ness

The ability of the human body to absorb fructose is limited. Consumption of higher quantities of fructose leads to bowel disturbances.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Holi is gone with all its gujiyas, barfis and sherbets leaving behind a craving for sugary stuff. Experts say that eating ripe seasonal fruits like bananas, oranges, and grapes can take care of that sugar rush. Drink a lot of water. says Minu Raheja, nutrition consultant, “Post any festival after indulging in too many desserts, try drinking aloe vera juice the first thing in the morning and eat simple non-spicy meals. Fructose leads to insulin resistance, a condition wherein insulin cannot break down blood sugar.”

She lists the ill-effects of fructose. When we eat small amounts of fructose and follow it up with a workout, it is used to make glycogen (stored glucose) in the liver. Failing which, fructose is converted to undesirable fat. Fructose lowers HDL cholesterol (commonly referred to as ‘good’ cholesterol) and increases the density of LDL (‘bad’) cholesterol. It produces a dopamine response which leads to reduction in Serotonin receptors in turn leading to depression and anxiety. The ability of the human body to absorb fructose is limited. Consumption of higher quantities of fructose leads to bowel disturbances. So replace your sweets with fruits and live a healthy life. 

Comments

