City sees another subdued Holi 

HYDERABAD: In light of rising Covid-19 cases in Telangana, Holi was a subdued affair for majority of the citizens across the city on Monday, as people preferred to avoid large gatherings. The city, which has a sizable population of North Indians, used to always celebrate the festival with much gusto. However, the pandemic changed this year too.

Many event planners and housing societies, which used to organise Holi get-togethers for thousands of people, did not organise similar events at all this year or cancelled the few bookings they received at the last minute, owing to the growing scare of a second wave of Covid. Holi markets that used to be packed with colors and water guns also witnessed an eerie silence this time.

A group of girls celebrate Holi in

the city on Monday | R V K Rao

“Every year, on Holi, we used to organise grand parties at pool sites or big grounds, which would witness the participation of thousands of people. Scores of citizens, especially youngsters, used to make beelines for the tickets. However, due to the pandemic, we did not organise Holi events last year and this year. And the few reservations that we received from some places got canceled at the last minute,” said T Arun, owner of Vajra Events.

“In 2020, the event planning market witnessed an overall dip of 50-70 per cent in the city and it might get worse this year due to the second wave scare,” said the owner of Cincinnati International and event planner, S Abbas.

Meanwhile, the Holi markets in areas like Begum Bazaar, Old City and Monda Market also witnessed rue poor business this year. “We stock products like Holi colors and water guns months before the festival. Last year, just weeks before the Holi festival, the city reported its first Covid case, due to which the celebrations were subdued. This year, when we thought the situation was getting better, the number of cases started increasing, hitting our businesses again,” said a Subhash Kumar of Balaji Colours at Begum Bazaar.

Another shopkeeper mentioned they had high hopes that the sale of Holi products would pick up till the last moment, which did not happen. “The sales were 60-70 per cent lower than usual this year too,” he added.