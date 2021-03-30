STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doing the doodle the right way

A picture says a thousand words, they say, but an artist from Begumpet in Hyderabad is depicting lifetimes through doodles.

Published: 30th March 2021 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:45 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A picture says a thousand words, they say, but an artist from Begumpet in Hyderabad is depicting lifetimes through doodles. Over the past one year, Atul Kabra (@doodlekabra on Instagram) has turned his hobby into a passion and is loving every minute of it. 

Atul makes doodles on personalities and life journeys. Want your love story captured in an innovative way? What about a quirky art piece to make your birthday memorable? On an A4 or A3 sheet, this artist can give an expression to your intimate life stories.  

“I understand human nature and deliver the best for them. I was lucky to have grown up in an environment that encourages and nurtures art. My grandmother and mother were consummate artists in their own way. They sewed, embroidered, and made craft pieces for the house. Their creativity rubbed on me. I also attended art classes in my childhood, but never took it up professionally. However, the lockdown gave me extra time to dabble in my hobby, and I started taking orders,” says Atul, who is a digital marketing professional.

Atul has made pieces for several cafes in the city, but his most memorable assignment was that of sketching the personal and professional journeys of Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, who was the former Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. Till now, he has completed more than 100 orders and has shipped a few overseas too.

“If you find that you have slipped into living a boring life, it’s time to take a hard look at what you have been doing and what you can start doing now to make it more interesting. For me, doodling is the sound of my heart. What I feel, I put it out there. My heart fills with joy when I get orders from all over the country. People talk to me about their favourite things, their characteristics, their dreams, and trust me enough to put it all in my doodles. It is the reactions I get from people that make every minute of it so worth it. I would never have it any other way,” adds the artist.

