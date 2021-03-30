STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad's Indian Institute of Chemical Technology to develop raw material for COVID vaccines

He added that Bharat Biotech was unable to get one of the raw materials it required from the US and Sweden. 

Published: 30th March 2021 10:51 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology looks to play an important role in making India self-sufficient in the manufacturing of raw materials required for making COVID-19 vaccines, amid reports of US and other wealthy countries implementing curbs on the export of raw materials essential for their manufacture.

On Monday, three companies, including the maker of India’s first COVID-19 vaccine - Bharat Biotech, Biovet and Sapigen Biologix, signed a joint Master Collaborative Agreement (MCA) with the IICT.

As part of the agreement, the industry collaborators will provide necessary financial support to IICT for developing key raw materials required by the collaborators and also perform in-vitro and in-vivo studies for further development of potential vaccine candidates and biotherapeutics formulations.

Also, the private companies and IICT will collaborate on the development of novel platform technologies for biotherapeutics and vaccines to support indigenous, affordable healthcare solutions for humans and animals. 

Speaking at the MCA signing at IICT, Bharat Biotech CMD Dr Krishna Ella said various chemicals that were essential in making vaccines were not available in India and had to be imported, including Thimerosal, the chemical used as a preservative in the vaccine, and Beta propiolactone, used for inactivating the virus. He added that Bharat Biotech was unable to get one of the raw materials it required from the US and Sweden. 

Dr Ella said there was a need to anticipate such problems and stressed on the need for development of ancilliary industries in India, if a leapfrog is expected in the growth of vaccine sector in the country. 

CSIR DG Dr Shekhar C Mande, speaking at the event, said CSIR was focusing on developing the mRNA vaccine platform in India and that discussions were also on with Dr Ella on the same, who has expressed confidence that the platform will be here within a few months.

