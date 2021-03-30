STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Juggler of roles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Practising yoga is not a big deal. Doing it for over six years while working fulltime and with two kids? Impressive. Being able to do yoga, teach free to those who are interested, and all this while working fulltime, managing two young kids while also modelling for big brands and pursuing music and dance? Now that’s possible only for a few Type A personalities and Sailaja Yerramilli from Hyderabad seems to be one such hyper active person.

“I love variety in life and therefore while I work in an MNC on weekdays, I allocate time to attend professional photo shoots at weekends.  Incidentally, her fit and flexible body also has earned her many modelling assignments. A show stopper for many fashion shows in Hyderabad, Sailaja has worked with brands such as Neeru’s, Sathwika Buram’s boutique, Sirisha Reddy designer studio etc. 

However, being able to teach yoga online twice a week for 22 students for free during the pandemic has been immensely satisfying. Seeing them become more flexible and fitter gives me the most joy,” says Sailaja. Currently Sailaja manages to work from home and during breaks, she finds tending to her garden more relaxing than any other activity. “I am  a nature lover and I have my own garden at my home in Malkajgiri. “I try to experiment growing and mutating different varieties of plants,” says this nature lover who dreams of learning all the art forms. A classical singer and a  dancer, she says she would love to learn to paint and sketch too in future. 

Her big dream, however, is to be able to convince every Indian to embrace yoga for its immense health benefits besides being able to do some philanthropic work of providing free education to underprivileged children. This model mom believes that success starts with self-love and we all need love across four dimensions - emotional, physical, psychological, and spiritual. “When we talk of taking care of ourselves we often mistake it for external beauty. Self care should be about being fit internally can be achieved only by yoga and meditation, she adds.

Yoga for all 
Hyderabadi model, yoga instructor, classical singer and dancer, Sailaja Yerramilli says that being able to give free yoga classes during the lockdown has been among the among the happiest moments for her and for a reason

