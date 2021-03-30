STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Maskless bikers beware: 350 riders fined Rs 1K

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, cops again crack the whip on riders without face mask; `3.50 lakh collected in challans

Published: 30th March 2021 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The rise in Covid-19 cases has led to the police again cracking their whips on bikers that are riding their vehicles without wearing a face mask. The law-and-order police have registered more than 200 cases under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (disobedience of public order issued by a servant), served challans of Rs 1,000 to more than 350 riders.

“We have served e-challans worth of Rs 3.50 lakh. The violators can pay online or at nearest Mee Seva. If these violators are booked again, we will consider cancelling their driving license by writing to the RTA officials. Considering the rise in Covid-19 cases, every bike rider must wear a face mask to prevent the spread of the epidemic,” a traffic police officer said. 

The traffic police said that they have noticed that people visiting malls, vegetable markets and crowded areas were not wearing face masks. “We have received complaints from netizens who have posted pictures of violators not wearing face masks at public places. Based on the information, police have registered cases and taken action on them. If any violators are identified, police will provide counselling and the a penalty must paid before the court,” the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp