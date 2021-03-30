Maskless bikers beware: 350 riders fined Rs 1K

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The rise in Covid-19 cases has led to the police again cracking their whips on bikers that are riding their vehicles without wearing a face mask. The law-and-order police have registered more than 200 cases under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (disobedience of public order issued by a servant), served challans of Rs 1,000 to more than 350 riders.

“We have served e-challans worth of Rs 3.50 lakh. The violators can pay online or at nearest Mee Seva. If these violators are booked again, we will consider cancelling their driving license by writing to the RTA officials. Considering the rise in Covid-19 cases, every bike rider must wear a face mask to prevent the spread of the epidemic,” a traffic police officer said.

The traffic police said that they have noticed that people visiting malls, vegetable markets and crowded areas were not wearing face masks. “We have received complaints from netizens who have posted pictures of violators not wearing face masks at public places. Based on the information, police have registered cases and taken action on them. If any violators are identified, police will provide counselling and the a penalty must paid before the court,” the officer added.