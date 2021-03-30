No water supply to several areas on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There will be no water supply for 24 hours on April 1 from 6 am to several areas of city as the HMWS&SB is taking up the junction work on 1200 mm dia MS main of KDWSP Phase-I of the Mir Alam Aliabad Offtake, for facilitating the construction of a proposed flyover. The Offtake comes under the alignment of SRDP flyover from DLRL, Chandrayangutta to Kandikal gate X Road. The affected areas will be Mir Alam Reservoir, Kishanbagh supplies under O&M Division-I, Aliabad Reservoir, Aljubail Colony, Balapur Reservoir (partial supplys) under O&M Division-II reservoir commanding areas.