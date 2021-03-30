Pawwwsome time for furry folks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Novotel Hyderabad Airport hotel hosted a ‘Paw Walk’ for the pet parents and the furry friends at their premises. The event was organised in association with Petting Matters and Wiggles India and was attended by many pet enthusiasts, pet owners, and dignitaries.

With a host of pet-friendly activities in the lawn area of the hotel, all the pet parents and four-legged furry friends were seen enjoying the ambience and having a “pawsome” time. The furry families were treated to a lot of fun activities and enjoyed special treats including play zone, games and toys, rain dance activities and furrilicious picnic boxes. The picnic boxes were the pet lovers’ paradise as the chefs served finger food to satiate your taste buds while the furry guests also relished their boxes. All the dogs and the pet lovers enjoyed the leash free space as the dogs could freely run around on the large lawns at the premises.

The evening was replete with barks and heavy petting. The event also focused on raising awareness about animal welfare, adoption and foster, animal rehabilitation and several such noble causes. Rubin Cherian, General Manager of the hotel said, “It was an attempt to highlight pet well-being and create a friendly environment in a social setting.”