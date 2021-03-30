STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Pawwwsome time for furry folks

The event was organised in association with Petting Matters and Wiggles India and was attended by many pet enthusiasts, pet owners, and dignitaries.

Published: 30th March 2021 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Novotel Hyderabad Airport hotel hosted a ‘Paw Walk’ for the pet parents and the furry friends at their premises. The event was organised in association with Petting Matters and Wiggles India and was attended by many pet enthusiasts, pet owners, and dignitaries.

With a host of pet-friendly activities in the lawn area of the hotel, all the pet parents and four-legged furry friends were seen enjoying the ambience and having a “pawsome” time. The furry families were treated to a lot of fun activities and enjoyed special treats including play zone, games and toys,  rain dance activities and furrilicious picnic boxes. The picnic boxes were the pet lovers’ paradise as the chefs served finger food to satiate your taste buds while the furry guests also relished their boxes. All the dogs and the pet lovers enjoyed the leash free space as the dogs could freely run around on the large lawns at the premises. 

The evening was replete with barks and heavy petting.  The event also focused on raising awareness about animal welfare, adoption and foster, animal rehabilitation and several such noble causes. Rubin Cherian, General Manager of the hotel said, “It was an attempt to highlight pet well-being and create a friendly environment in a social setting.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp