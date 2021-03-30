STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Policeman knocked down by drunk driver remains critical

Meanwhile, Srujan, who was driving a Hyundai Creta, was stopped at the checkpoint for a breathalyser test.

Published: 30th March 2021 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

ASI Mahipal Reddy

ASI Mahipal Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mahipal Reddy, the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of KPHB police station who was severely injured after a drunk driver knocked him down at a checkpoint late on Sunday, continues to be critical on Monday. The ASI has been put on life support while the police have initiated the process to arrest the accused car driver. According to the police, Mahipal Reddy was the night round officer at the KPHB checkpoint on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Srujan, who was driving a Hyundai Creta, was stopped at the checkpoint for a breathalyser test. His blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was found to be 174 mg/100 ml, (the permissible limit is 30 mg/100 ml). Srujan tried to flee when, and in the process, hit a vehicle, injuring a home guard and a woman who was waiting at the checkpoint. When Mahipal Reddy was inspecting the damaged Creta, a speeding cab rammed into Mahipal Reddy.

The cab driver, identified as Aslam, who is believed to be drunk at the time of the incident, fled from the spot. The police are on the lookout for him. The ASI suffered severe injury on the head and a fracture on his left leg. It was found that he also is having internal bleeding, due to which surgery could not be performed.  

