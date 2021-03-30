STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Tanoura dancers to regale netizens

The music festival, Ruhaniyat, is back again in Hyderabad, but on the digital platform.

Published: 30th March 2021 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The music festival, Ruhaniyat, is back again in Hyderabad, but on the digital platform. The festival has been crisscrossing history, geography and musical streams featuring solos, group presentations, specially curated global productions to merge boundaries. This time, the specially curated musical melange is for Hyderabad and is streamlined on bookmyshow.com. Says Sachin Mane of the Banyan Tree, “The pandemic, the lockdown and all that followed made us realise how little we really need in life. And, one hopes that the impact of all the soul searching is not short-lived. Listening to the immortal works of great saints  and poets gives solace and also provided that most needed calm.”

He adds, “As November arrived, we realised that it was not a good idea to host our annual festival given the ongoing pandemic. We kept receiving calls from our artistes, audiences enquiring on when it will be held. Finally, the wait is over.” The special attraction is Tanoura dancers from Egypt who are going to perform – it is an Egyptian dance form which pertains to Sufism, but is different from that of Mevlevi order of Turkey.  The Tanoura dancers, almost in a trance, whirl on the notes of cymbals and drums in their rainbowy skirts which can weigh upto 40 kg and appear as a blur.  To be held on April 4 at 6 pm.

Artistes line-up for the musical event

Jikir-Jari - Hafiza Begum Chowdhury (Assam)
A bridge across Sand Dunes - Kachra Khan and Group (Rajasthan)
Mystic Pathways - Siberia to Rajasthan - Two Siberians (Russia)
The Dancing Dervish of Egypt - Tanoura (Egypt)
When Hearts Connect: Indo Belgian production Mir Mukhtiyar Ali and Group (India) with Louvat Brothers (Belgium)
Qawwali - Chand Nizami & Group

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp