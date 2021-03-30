Tanoura dancers to regale netizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The music festival, Ruhaniyat, is back again in Hyderabad, but on the digital platform. The festival has been crisscrossing history, geography and musical streams featuring solos, group presentations, specially curated global productions to merge boundaries. This time, the specially curated musical melange is for Hyderabad and is streamlined on bookmyshow.com. Says Sachin Mane of the Banyan Tree, “The pandemic, the lockdown and all that followed made us realise how little we really need in life. And, one hopes that the impact of all the soul searching is not short-lived. Listening to the immortal works of great saints and poets gives solace and also provided that most needed calm.”

He adds, “As November arrived, we realised that it was not a good idea to host our annual festival given the ongoing pandemic. We kept receiving calls from our artistes, audiences enquiring on when it will be held. Finally, the wait is over.” The special attraction is Tanoura dancers from Egypt who are going to perform – it is an Egyptian dance form which pertains to Sufism, but is different from that of Mevlevi order of Turkey. The Tanoura dancers, almost in a trance, whirl on the notes of cymbals and drums in their rainbowy skirts which can weigh upto 40 kg and appear as a blur. To be held on April 4 at 6 pm.

Artistes line-up for the musical event

Jikir-Jari - Hafiza Begum Chowdhury (Assam)

A bridge across Sand Dunes - Kachra Khan and Group (Rajasthan)

Mystic Pathways - Siberia to Rajasthan - Two Siberians (Russia)

The Dancing Dervish of Egypt - Tanoura (Egypt)

When Hearts Connect: Indo Belgian production Mir Mukhtiyar Ali and Group (India) with Louvat Brothers (Belgium)

Qawwali - Chand Nizami & Group