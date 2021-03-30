With spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitals in Hyderabad filling up fast

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Sunday, Telangana detected 403 cases of COVID-19 after conducting 33,930 tests. With this, the State's active cases are at 4,583 infections. Of these, 2,786 individuals are hospitalised and 1,815 are under home isolation.

Trends show that as compared to the first wave, a disproportionate number of patients are rushing to private healthcare facilities than government hospitals.

Sunday's statistics also suggest that with 820 admissions in government hospitals there was nearly double the number of admissions in private hospitals with 1,948 admitted. Majority of the admissions in private hospitals came from GHMC.

Nearly 1,061 patients were admitted in 80 hospitals in the region. This amounts to roughly 38 per cent.The trend has officials worried as private hospitals merely have 7,790 odd beds which may fill up soon and lead to panic.