Woman’s body found at construction site

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a construction site in Rajendranagar. K Kanakaiah, Inspector at Rajendranagar police station, said a case of suspicious death has been registered. “ Only after the postmortem examination, will the cause of death be known. We are also working to trace the victim’s identity,” he said.

On Monday morning, locals noticed the woman’s body in the premises of an under-construction building on the dairy farm road of Rajendranagar. Initially, police thought it could be a case of suicide or the woman might have accidentally fallen from the building, but injuries on the victim’s body raised suspicion. A special team has been formed to investigate the case.