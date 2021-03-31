How summer ready are you?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : With summer already making its presence felt in the city, a few changes in our lifestyle can help us tide over the harshest aspects of the season. From sunstroke, tanning to dehydration, Hyderabad summers are known to take a toll on health and energy levels. Here are a few tips on how you can keep it cool and breezy this summer.

Diet

Summer and dehydration need not go hand in hand, and with a few changes in our diet, we can ensure that our body is well-equipped to brave the heat. Dr Sujatha Stephen, nutritionist at Yashodha Hospital, says: “Diet plays an important role in maintaining energy levels and keeping the body temperature down. Firstly, with Covid restrictions in place, we must be mindful about what we eat outside.

One of the good outcomes of the pandemic is that people now prefer to carry their own water bottles to avoid getting infected. This habit can ensure that everyone is well-hydrated.” In addition to water, buttermilk, water with chia seeds, coconut water, sugarcane juice and other fruit juices can help avoid dehydration. The probiotics present in buttermilk can help alleviate gastric issues.

“It is wiser to avoid pre-packed coconut water as they invariably contain preservatives. In this pandemic season where people do not want to drink cold beverages in fear of catching a cold, they can go for soups, barley water and water infused with ginger or cinnamon to increase their intake of fluids. There is a misconception that drinking chilled beer is good for you in summer. But the truth is that any kind of alcohol is going to dehydrate you,” says Sujatha.Avoiding oily and salty foods help maintain the fluid balance in the body. Elders with diet restrictions can go for porridges made from fibre-rich cereals.

Makeup

For your skin, a sunscreen can be the first line of defence in summers. Apart from preventing skin damage, it can prevent aging and pigmentation. Sathya Sree Sutari, a makeup artist in the city, says: “A sunscreen lotion is your best friend in summer and in other seasons too. For combination and oily skin, a gel-based sunscreen is recommended to avoid extra sweating. For dry skin, a cream-based one works better.”

If you want to create a quick makeup look, applying BB cream over sunscreen is a good way to do that. You can finish it off my applying compact which is two shades lighter than your skin tone.”For the eyes, a gel-based eyeliner works better than a kajal pencil because it’s not going to get smudged. For your eyebrows, you can use gel-based brow pomade.

To highlight your lips,avoid cream-based lipstick as it’s not going to stay for long. Go for matte finish lip shades or lip pencils to get long-lasting colour. Lip gloss is not recommended in summer as it will smudge.For that glossy finish, you can put lip pigments at the centre of your lips,” she adds.

