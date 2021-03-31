Hyderabad: CBI nabs two officials in bribery cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI on Tuesday arrested an Executive Engineer (Electrical) Central Public Works Department of India at Hyderabad and a Superintendent of Central Excise & Central Tax (GST) Honnavar Range, Karnataka.

The first case was registered against the Executive Engineer (Electrical), on the allegations that he demanded Rs 60,000 from the complainant for clearing pending bills for contracts he executed for CPWD.

The second case against the Superintendent of Central Excise & Central Tax (GST), Honnavar Range of Uttara Kannada (Karwar) were on allegations that he demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant to waive off the service tax and penalty due from him on tax returns.