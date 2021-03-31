Hyderabad homes have high level of dog allergens, says study 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A recent research conducted by Dyson in association with FICCI Research and Analysis Centre (FRAC), to analyse the household dust amongst four cities, namely Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi by collecting samples from 277 surfaces to study 11 contaminants of dust present in Indian households. The study revealed that amongst the cities surveyed, households in Hyderabad had the high percentages for particle size more than 20 μm as compared to other cities.

In addition, one can also find high levels of dog allergens in Hyderabad along with bacteria, fungi, dust mites, cat & cockroach allergens in houses of the city. The dust sample was collected from 27 surfaces (sofa, mattress, carpet and car) in locations such as Attapur, Somajiguda, New Malakpet, Sumukhi Orbit Madhapur, Gandhinagar, Maple Town and SMR Vinay City. From the dust sample collected, below components were found Hyderabad.

Dust mite and cockroach allergens are common triggers of all-year round allergies. Dust mites feed on dead skin cells and their faeces contain high-allergic proteins that might trigger asthma and other allergic conditions when inhaled. The saliva, faeces and shredding body parts of cockroaches can trigger both asthma and allergies. Further, Moulds and fungus too trigger allergy symptoms in susceptible people. Moreover, the health risks to babies from pollutants in household dust may be 100 times greater than for adults. These substances are known for their potential to cause respiratory and cardiovascular health problems. They can also irritate eyes, throat and skin leading to various allergic reactions. Long term exposure to high levels of dust can cause health problems especially amongst young children, elderlies, and ones with pre-existing respiratory and heart conditions.

Dr. Lancelot Mark Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre shares from previous studies, “These allergens can lead to a spectrum of manifestations including allergic rhinitis/rhinosinusitis, asthma and urticaria. Such manifestations have been associated with a poor quality of life, loss of productivity, frequent exacerbations leading to hospitalisations in asthma, and have all the attributes of a chronic illness. The Asia Pacific - Asthma Insights and Management (AP-AIM) study revealed that patients with asthma attributed dust and pollution to be the leading causes of triggering of their symptoms.

The global asthma report suggests that about 6% of children and 2% adults have asthma, affecting 15-20 million Indians. 66% Indian patients reported exacerbation Vs 19% (Hong Kong) & 21% (Taiwan).”

Dyson also recently revealed the results of its first ever annual global dust study, undertaken by 10,754 respondents from 10 countries around the world, found that even though dust is cause for concern and a trigger for cleaning, alarmingly few are aware of what makes up the dust in their homes.

While 3 in 5 (59%) of people around the world are cleaning more frequently since the outbreak of Covid-19, and 1 in 4 respondents are “extremely worried” about the dust in their home, many remain uncertain about the potential link between household dust and viruses and their impact on our health. In fact, the Dyson Global Dust Study found that 1 in 5 were surprised to discover that viruses can be present in household dust and less than 5% know that dust mites and their faeces are constituents of dust at all.

Harmful dust particles can exist even in the cleanest of places and can go completely unnoticed. It is widely spread on various surfaces of our homes where we eat, sit, play, and sleep even after being cleaned regularly using the traditional methods. Therefore, it is imperative to regularly and efficiently clean our surroundings to maintain a healthy environment, the study added.

Allergen range in the city