Hyderabad monuments are neglected, very pathetic situation: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court pulled up the State and Centre governments on Tuesday for their failure in preserving heritage monuments such as the Golconda Fort and the Qutub Shahi tombs, which are dilapidated.

"What is the action plan made for the conservation and preservation of these monuments? How much money is being collected from the people (tourists) and how much is being spent towards maintenance? There are no lights at Qutub Shahi tombs," Chief Justice Hima Kohli told the government counsels

"Do you expect the people to visit these monuments with torchlights? It is a very pathetic situation. Stray dogs are roaming inside the premises, posing a threat to tourists. I am telling you this out of personal experience," she added and directed them to file a detailed affidavit within two weeks informing about the budgetary allocation for preservation, conservation and maintenance of these monuments.

The Director General of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), State Secretary to the Tourism Ministry and others concerned should appear to assist the court if the affidavit is not filed by the next date of case hearing, the court warned.

A division bench of the HC comprising the CJ and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with a PIL, which was based on reports published in various daily newspapers. These reports highlighted the damage caused to the 500-year old Golconda Fort during the heavy rains last year. Experts say that at least Rs 50 crore is needed for restoring and strengthening the Golconda Fort and its ancillary buildings.

Not satisfied with the submissions of the Assistant Solicitor General of India N Rajeshwar Rao and special counsel of Telangana Harender Pershad regarding the maintenance of the said two monuments, the bench asked about the agency that is looking after their maintenance.

The court said that if necessary, it will appoint the ASG as the amicus curiae in the case and he will be directed to visit these monuments to understand the ground situation. The bench posted the matter to April 15 for further hearing.

Second COVID wave may peak towards April-end

Health officials are speculating that the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 will peak between April last week to May-end.

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said the peak may wear off between June and early July. "Going by the current trends, the virus appears to be much more infectious, spreading 30 per cent faster," he said.

However, Dr Rao said the virus seems to be having have a weaker effect, with a majority of patients getting mild to moderate symptoms. "At 80-90 per cent, there are far more asymptomatic patients than the first wave when it was at about 60-70 per cent," added Dr Rao. He urged patients not to panic and seek hospitalisation for mild symptoms