Hyderabad police arrest man posing as personal assistant to CM, materials worth Rs 2.2 crore seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man pretending to be the Personal Assistant (PA) to the Chief Minister - OSD (Telangana Secretariat), and his two associates, were arrested by Hyderabad task force sleuths, in a joint operation with SR Nagar police, on Tuesday.

The man, Avushodapu Sudhakar, had allegedly duped at least 100 people by promising them 2BHK houses, government lands, jobs in the police and other government departments, and promised gold at cheap rates.

The police said that Sudhakar, and his two associates - Sangoju Nagaraju and Battala Bheemaiah, who dressed up as security personnel - duped gullible people of Rs 3 crore.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that material worth Rs 2.20 crore, including Rs 1 crore in cash, property documents, an SUV, a toy pistol, fake identity cards printed in the name of PA to CM OSD, fake police ID cards, voter ID cards and Secretariat entry cards, have been seized from them. "With their arrest, eight cases at various police stations have also been detected," he said.