Kashish TransFest for the community

The films are streaming on BookMyShow platform, and audiences across the world can access these programs at a very modest cost.

Published: 31st March 2021 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 09:27 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival is celebrating International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31 with a daylong online programme of film screenings and discussion titled KASHISH Trans*Fest. There are four programmes under this event: International Shorts, Indian Shorts, a Panel Discussion and a National Award winning documentary.

The films are streaming on BookMyShow platform, and audiences across the world can access these programs at a very modest cost. Proceeds will be given to Tweet Foundation, a NGO in Delhi working for the welfare of the transgender community. 

“This one-day festival of LGBTQ films from India and around the world highlights the life of Transwomen and Transmen, not only their struggles, but their small little victories in finding love and acceptance by families and society,” said Sridhar Rangayan, festival director.

One of the films being screened is the documentary Ladli which recently won the National Award for Best Social Issue at the recent 67th National Awards. The day-long festival also features a Live Panel Discussion that explores how corporate India is including transgender professionals at workplace and what more is required to create a more trans inclusive work environment and society.

The panelists are transgender men and women professionals working with corporates, and NGO representatives focused on skilling trans people to be career ready. The panel discussion is being moderated by Anupama Easwaran from InHarmony, a Mumbai based Diversity & Inclusion consultancy.

