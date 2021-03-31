STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Modern concerns addressed via mythological play

It’s about a tribal girl named Chenchu Lakshmi who lives in a forest is fond of her community and culture

Published: 31st March 2021 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Plays that are staged comprise different layers and layers within as after all it’s human psychology and related behaviour which formulates a story. That’s how Janapadam Theatre Repertory, which has been in the industry for the past 37 years, staged a mythological play titled ‘Chenchu Lakshmi’ performed recently at Ravindra Bharathi in collaboration with Department of Language and Culture. It’s a Telangana Chindu Yakshaganam written by Chervirala Bagaiah and directed by artiste-director Srinivas Denchanala. 

The two-hour long play has a mythological story line passed on as a legacy by tribal communities and other theatre groups. It’s about a tribal girl named Chenchu Lakshmi who lives in a forest and she’s quite fond of her community, culture and lifestyle.  In a parallel universe, Narsimha Swamy is a deity that is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is attacked by asura Hiranyakashipu, who was the greatest king of the realm. When all gods and sages started burning the forests for the sake of their bhakts and captured the land, Vishnu hides his wife Goddess Lakshmi in a mango fruit in the forest. 

Eons later, the tribal king who’s the father of Chenchu has six crore sons sends his wife in tapasya for a girl child. One day he sees that fruit and gives it to his wife. She eats it and gets pregnant later giving birth to Chenchu Lakshmi. When Chenchu is a young girl and plays in the forest then Narsimha Swamy moves around in the forest. He falls in love with her. 

He’s an avatar of Vishnu with the head of a lion. She also likes him, but doesn’t want to be with him and argues that she’s a tribal girl and if he could prove himself by being like any other tribal person. 
He accepts and later with the blessing of the king they marry. Original goddess Lakshmi comes and creates a ruckus but Narsimha says that they are one soul in two bodies.

“As a director I emphasised on the man woman conflict. The play has connotations of tribal issues, man-woman conflict and political undertones. I want to stage the play in different parts of the country and need government support for the same.” He hopes to populari

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp