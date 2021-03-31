Strikers in tennis league now under new leader

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : India’s top ranked women’s player, Ankita Raina, will lead the challenge of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, co-owned by Brijgopal Bhutada and actress Rakul Preet Singh in the Tennis Premier League 3.0, which will be played in Mumbai later this year.

At the auction conducted at the Celebration Sports Club, Mumbai, Anikta garnered the highest prize among the women’s players, picked for Rs 4.10 lakhs. Also finding a place in the team was Arjun Kadhe, who was bought for Rs 2.60 lakh and Vishnu Vardhan, who was bought for Rs 2.05 lakh.

The enhanced TPL 3.0 will have participation from six international women players, who are Samantha Murray Sharan from Great Britain, ranked 206, Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia, ranked 262, Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech, ranked 294 in the world, Sabina Sharipova of Uzbekistan, ranked 317, Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine, ranked 379 and Sofia Shapatava of Georgia, ranked 388.

The highest bid of the day was in favour of Ramkumar Ramanathan, who was picked for Rs 4.5 lakh by the Mumbai Leon Army, co-owned by Leander Paes. Actor Rakul Preet Singh said “Sports has always been an integral part of my life. Tennis deserves a push in our country as we have such talented players. Me and my team are all set for the championship this December.”