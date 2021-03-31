STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Strikers in tennis league now under new leader

At the auction conducted at the Celebration Sports Club, Mumbai, Anikta garnered the highest prize among the women’s players, picked for Rs 4.10 lakhs.

Published: 31st March 2021 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  India’s top ranked women’s player, Ankita Raina, will lead the challenge of Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, co-owned by Brijgopal Bhutada and actress Rakul Preet Singh in the Tennis Premier League 3.0, which will be played in Mumbai later this year. 

At the auction conducted at the Celebration Sports Club, Mumbai, Anikta garnered the highest prize among the women’s players, picked for Rs 4.10 lakhs. Also finding a place in the team was Arjun Kadhe, who was bought for Rs 2.60 lakh and Vishnu Vardhan, who was bought for Rs 2.05 lakh.

The enhanced TPL 3.0 will have participation from six international women players, who are Samantha Murray Sharan from Great Britain, ranked 206, Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia, ranked 262, Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech, ranked 294 in the world, Sabina Sharipova of Uzbekistan, ranked 317, Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine, ranked 379 and Sofia Shapatava of Georgia, ranked 388.

The highest bid of the day was in favour of Ramkumar Ramanathan, who was picked for Rs 4.5 lakh by the Mumbai Leon Army, co-owned by Leander Paes.  Actor Rakul Preet Singh said “Sports has always been an integral part of my life. Tennis deserves a push in our country as we have such talented players. Me and my team are all set for the championship this  December.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp