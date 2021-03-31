Top Telugu politicos join KOO Telugu

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD : The indigenous microblogging platform Koo which was launched last year as India’s answer to Twitter is getting popular by the day. Many top ministers, celebrities, and government departments have joined the platform (considered as an Indian alternative to Twitter), and are regularly sharing updates on it. The Made-in-India app is now also available in Telugu since March this year.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and founder, Koo

KOO has close to five million downloads overall with an early-stage community in Telugu which is five to ten per cent of overall downloads in Telugu. “We are very excited to be building the first microblogging community for Telugu users. We are presently focussed on inviting and getting a lot of creators who would like to create content in Telugu,” said Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO, and founder at Koo.

On how this can reshape Indian language based social media landscape, Aprameya, a serial entrepreneur commented: “Freedom of expression and speech is one of the most important things for society. Making it possible on the internet by breaking the barriers is extremely crucial.

That will happen when we enable technology usage in local languages like Telugu. Being able to connect with other people in the same language brings out a very unique feel to the social media network.” The platform which provides a personalised feed by letting people select the people they want to follow had gained prominence recently amid the standoff between Twitter and the government of India.

The homegrown platform had won the government’s Aatmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge in August 2020. Currently, the platform is present in eight Indian languages and in English.

Top names on Telugu KOO community

Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs

Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana

Somu Veerraju, State President, BJP Andhra Pradesh

Bandi Sanjay, State President, BJP, Telangana

CM Ramesh, MP Rajya Sabha

M Nageswararao, ex-CBI

