COVID-19: Fear and panic of testing positive on the rise

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fear of testing positive for Covid-19 has gripped every individual, mental health professionals say. People are falling into depression over the despair and panic that the pandemic has caused, they say. With the lack of clarity about their life and battling with a deadly disease, many of them are prone to depression and dying by suicide.

Johnson D’Souza, a freelance photographer, mentioned that when he contracted the virus, he experienced mood swings, which affected him mentally. “A lot of people don’t know this, but Covid-19 comes with major mood swings. It is one of the least discussed effects of the virus. While my father, mother and I were placed under home quarantine after testing positive, every day there was a new reason to have a screaming battle with each other. Incidentally, I happened to bump into several studies that pointed towards the many impacts that Covid-19 has on mental health.”

“Just knowing the impact of Covid-19 on mental health enabled me to exercise proper caution while speaking. It helped me get my parents to see beyond the little squabbles we all had. It needs to be discussed more so that people don’t get mentally disturbed,” he added.

Sheldon Bosco Holt, who was also affected with the virus, stated, “My wife and I contracted the virus. All I can say is that we managed to come out of it. We were sad that we could not meet people and get out of the house, but we did not lose hope. We followed all the precautions and stayed isolated. The only thing we need to remember is that if we stay strong, we can overcome this virus.”

Radhika Nallan Acharya, a clinical psychologist who also tested positive for Covid-19, said, “A lot of people have been getting into depression after testing positive due to fear. Fear of thinking what would happen to them and their families, if something unfortunate happens to them. Even if one has mild symptoms, they panic and get into a situation where they lose their oxygen levels and have to be rushed to the hospital. This panic and fear that has surrounded us is the only reason why most of us are unable to overcome this situation. I am a Covid-affected person and I live all alone throughout the time. I did breathing exercises and walked in the house for some time to make sure that I remained physically fit.”

Beat the Covid blues

Psychologist Radhika

Nallan Acharya shared some pointers to help people affected by the Covid-19 crisis:

Identify mild symptoms and consult a doctor immediately. Being negligent will not help

Listen to positive speeches by philosophers.

Listen to music that makes you feel better

Read a book and start developing new hobbies. Do all the things that you wanted to do when you were too busy working

Take ample amounts of rest

Stay connected to people on a phone call, or message them, if you are unable to speak

Be virtually involved with people. Having Covid-19 calls for physical distancing and not virtual distancing

WOMAN DIES DURING HUSBAND’S FUNERAL

A tragic incident took place at Kushaiguda Nagarjunagar on Thursday. A woman named Sakkubhai collapsed during husband’s funeral and died Her husband Nalacherla Bikshapati who had been ill for a long time, died on Wednesday night. His last rites were performed on Thursday where a shocking incident took place.While arranging for his funeral on Thursday morning, his weeping wife fell unconscious. She was then rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead. The duo were farmers and were the parents of a son and two daughters. The couple’s funeral was held together on the same day.