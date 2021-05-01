STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Helmet helps Hyderabad cops crack ATM robbery, two migrants held

The police clarified that the suspects are migrant workers and had been in the city for quite some time.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The cops with Cyberabad police investigating the daylight robbery in which a staffer of a CMS agency was shot dead at Patelkunta, Kukatpally on Thursday, suspect that the duo, who worked as migrant workers, belong to the same gang which had robbed a money transfer agent gunpoint in Jeedimetla a week ago. The helmet used by the suspects in both the offences has reportedly given the cops a breakthrough.

The police clarified that the suspects are migrant workers and had been in the city for quite some time. They had used a friend’s scooter at Jeedimetla on April 17 night, while the Pulsar without a number plate used in the robbery at Kukatpally is a stolen bike. Police also found that the suspects had carried the weapon to use it and rob the cash at the gunpoint. However, when the security officer and the ATM officer resisted the attempt, they were forced to open fire.

At Jeedimetla police limits on April 17, the suspects robbed Rs 1.95 lakh cash from Ravi Kumar, who runs Laxmi Money Transfer Agency at Quthbullapur X Roads. The entire episode was caught on CCTV cameras. When Ravi was working, the suspects entered the office. One of them was wearing a helmet and the other wore a face mask. The police had registered a case. 

